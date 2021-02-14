AU faces old problems, missed targets in bid to raise Africa's profile

African Union leaders

Rwandan President Paul Kagame (C), then the African Union chair, shakes hands with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (L) next to the African Union Commission's chair, Moussa Faki (R), during the 11th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 17, 2018. 

Photo credit: Monirul Bhuiyan | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new structure is the brainchild of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who has proposed reducing the number of departments to deal with overlapping roles.

The African Union may be facing old problems even with a new structure that officials say could make it more effective.

