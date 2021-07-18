At least seven missing after cargo ship sinks in Liberia

Sinking ship

A file photo of a sinking ship. A ship reportedly left Monrovia, Liberia, on July 17, 2021, only to send out a distress signal later in the day.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Liberian government has mounted a rescue operation for scores of people feared missing following the sinking of a cargo ship off the coast of the capital, Monrovia.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. IEBC denies server hacking claim

  2. Bandits hold on to 148 Nigerian pupils despite ransom

  3. At least 7 missing after ship sinks in Liberia

  4. African Standby Force grapples with lack of financial support

  5. Blinken, Omamo discuss regional security, health

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.