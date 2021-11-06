At least 99 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast, govt says

Siera Leone fire

A fuel tanker goes up in flames in Freetown, Siera Leone on November 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP
logo (10)

By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

At least 99 people were killed in Sierra Leone's capital when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision late on Friday, deputy health minister Amara Jambai told Reuters.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.