At least 99 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast, govt says

At least 99 people were killed in Sierra Leone's capital when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision late on Friday, deputy health minister Amara Jambai told Reuters.

The government has not yet confirmed the death toll, but the manager of the central state morgue in Freetown earlier said it had received 91 bodies following the explosion.

Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of the port city, said in a post on Facebook.

"We've got so many casualties, burnt corpses," said Brima Bureh Sesay, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, in a video from the scene shared online. "It's a terrible, terrible accident."

Images shared widely online showed several badly burned victims lying on the streets as fire blazed through shops and houses nearby. Reuters was not able immediately to verify the images.

Dozens of people are feared dead after a gas station exploded on Friday night in the eastern surbub of #Freetown #SierraLeone, rescue efforts continue pic.twitter.com/9QdiR6VIFj — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) November 6, 2021

Aki-Sawyerr called the videos and photos "harrowing".

The mayor said that the extent of the damage was not yet clear, adding that police and her deputy were at the scene to assist disaster management officials.

"My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result," President Julius Maada Bio tweeted.