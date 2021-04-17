At least 41 dead as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

Migrants

Migrants waiting to be rescued from a sinking dingey off the Libyan coastal town of Zawiyah on March 20, 2017.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

At least 41 people, including a child, have died after a boat carrying African migrants to Europe sank off Tunisia, the UN refugee agency and International Organization for Migration said on Friday.

