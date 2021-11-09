At least 26 children die in Niger school fire

Niger

Officials say 13 were injured, four of them seriously.

Photo credit: Google Maps

By  AFP

At least 26 children aged between five and six burnt to death on Monday when their straw and wood classrooms caught fire in southern Niger, seven months after a similar tragedy in the capital Niamey.

