At least 18 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

darfur

Refugees fleeing conflict in Sudan's western Darfur region carry belongings home at dusk. 

Photo credit: File | Finbarr O'Reilly | Reuters

By  AFP

Fighting in Sudan's restive Darfur has killed at least 18 people and wounded 54, medics said Monday, with witnesses reporting heavy fighting in the key city of El Geneina.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 update: 460 new cases reported

  2. MPs ask CS Mucheru to kick Mutemi out of Media Council board

  3. At least 18 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

  4. Kampala mayor collapses during Archbishop Lwanga’s mass

  5. How Nigeria picks vice-chancellors is deeply flawed. But it can be fixed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.