At least 11 people killed in South Sudan plane crash

Accident

Officials said the light aircraft crashed at an airstrip in South Sudan's Jonglei state.


Photo credit: File

By  Garang A. Malak

Nation Media Group

A commercial plane in South Sudan's Jonglei State has left at least 11 people dead, according to eyewitnesses.

Related

More from News

  1. At least 13 dead after SUV, truck collide in California

  2. PRIME Tycoon dies with his Sh1bn Runda hotel dream

  3. Tigrayans recount massacre by Eritrean troops

  4. Ethiopia urges US 'not to meddle' in its internal affairs

  5. 11 killed in South Sudan plane crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.