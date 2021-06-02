Assassination attempt on Transport Minister marks return of Uganda's killer ‘pigs’

gun shooting

Gen Katumba Wamala, Uganda's Transport Minister, is lucky to be alive after surviving an assassination attempt in Kampala. 

Photo credit: File | Shutterstock

By  Damali Mukhaye  &  Aggrey Mutambo

Kampala. General Katumba Wamala is a veteran soldier of the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces. But even he was shaken to the core when assassins on a motorbike opened fire on him, pumping more than 50 bullets into his car. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Qatar releases Kenyan activist Bidali from detention

  2. Uganda assassination attempt: Wamala's daughter to be buried in wedding gown

  3. Police arrest mastermind of Uganda naked prison break

  4. PRIME Civil servants face the axe over fake papers

  5. PRIME BBI court date jolts referendum plans

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.