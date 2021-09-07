Archbishop of Nairobi to organise Jonah Lwanga burial 

Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga

Photo credit: File | Courtesy
By  Daily Monitor

Orthodox Archbishop Makarios of Nairobi has been appointed the caretaker and overseer of the burial of Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga, who died on Sunday evening aged 76.

