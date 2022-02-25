António Guterres demands release of 4 peacekeepers arrested in CAR

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the arrest of four French soldiers serving with the UN Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The UN chief has called on the government of the Central African Republic (CAR) “to respect all its obligations under international law, including the Status of Forces Agreement, and to unconditionally hand over these MINUSCA personnel without delay”.

He reaffirmed the UN's continued support for CAR.

“The 2014 Status of Forces Agreement establishes a specific procedure in cases where members of MINUSCA are suspected by the authorities of the (CAR) of having committed a crime. This procedure was not followed in this case,” Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesperson for Guterres, said in a press statement on Wednesday.

MINUSCA members “enjoy privileges and immunities which are granted to them in the interest of the United Nations”, she said.

The peacekeepers were arrested by the CAR gendarmerie in Bangui on Monday outside the Bangui-M'poko International Airport as they accompanied Chief of Staff General Stéphane Marchenoir on his way to Paris.

On Tuesday, MINUSCA regretted this incident and strongly condemned its exploitation “on social networks in an attempt to manipulate public opinion”.

This followed claims on social media that the arrests were linked to an "assassination attempt" on President Faustin Archange Touadéra.

The mission rejected the accusations that the four soldiers attacked state security. The government has yet to officially comment on the arrests.

The arrests came amid souring ties between France and its civil-war-wracked former colony, with the dispute fuelled by a fierce battle for influence between Paris and Moscow.

France claims CAR has been aiding an anti-French campaign orchestrated by Moscow on social and mainstream media outlets, and accuses the Russian private security company Wagner of human rights violations and looting Bangui’s natural resources.

The CAR, rocked by armed conflicts since 2013, is in the middle of a war of influence between Russia and France.

Faced with a CAR army in disarray, President Touadéra had turned to Russia for training.

The local army faces pockets of resistance from a coalition led by former President François Bozizé.