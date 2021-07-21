Another Nigerian secessionist leader, Sunday Igboho, arrested in Benin

48-year-old Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, leader of Oduduwa Republic Agitators, was arrested at the Cotonou airport on Monday night. 

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Another Nigerian secessionist leader has been arrested in Cotonou, Benin, along with his wife.

