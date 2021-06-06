Amisom to ‘fully’ probe alleged KDF violations in Somalia

KDF, Amisom

Kenya Defence Forces who are fighting terrorists under the African Union Mission in Somalia.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (14)

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Abdulkadir Khalif

The African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) has promised to investigate allegations that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) killed civilians in Gedo during an aerial raid on Al-Shabaab militants.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jobs scam: Prisons officer freed on Sh2m cash bail

  2. Mali strongman Assimi Goita sworn-in as interim President

  3. Court postpones Governor Korane graft trial

  4. Mugabe's children rush to court over exhumation row

  5. Death toll in Nigerian boat accident rises to 97

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.