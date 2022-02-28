Algeria say ready to supply EU with extra gas amid Ukraine crisis

Algeria is ready to supply Europe with more gas in view of a possible decline due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Algeria's state energy firm is ready to supply Europe with more gas in view of a possible decline due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, its CEO said Sunday.

