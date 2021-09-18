Algeria's ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies aged 84

Abdelaziz Bouteflika

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Algeria's former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned in 2019 amid huge protests against his rule, died Friday aged 84, public television announced.

