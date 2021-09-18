Algeria's Bouteflika: A veteran leader who was finally ousted

Abdelaziz Bouteflika

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika speaking to the press at the Mouradia Palace in Algiers in the past.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who died Friday aged 84, was Algeria's longest-serving president and a veteran of the independence struggle who clung to power through ill health before being forced out in 2019.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.