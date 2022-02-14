Algeria ex-energy minister gets 20-year jail term for graft

Chakib Khelil

Then Algerian Oil Minister and OPEC President Chakib Khelil is seen arriving for a news conference after a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna in this September 10, 2008. He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on corruption charges.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  AFP

An Algerian court on Monday sentenced in absentia ex-energy ministry Chakib Khelil, who served under former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, to 20 years in prison on corruption charges, local media reported.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.