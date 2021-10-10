Algeria demands France's 'total respect': President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune greets attendees during a press conference in the capital Algiers.    President Tebboune on October 10, 2021 demanded France's "total respect", following a row over visas and critical comments from Paris about the North African country. 

Photo credit: Ryad Kramdi | AFP

By  AFP

 Algiers, 

