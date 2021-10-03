Algeria bans French military planes from airspace, says French army

French military planes

A military personnel looks on in front of Rafale jet fighters on the deck of the French aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” at sea, off the coast of the city of Hyeres on January 23, 2020. The Algerian government has banned French military planes from its airspace 

Photo credit: Philippe Lopez | AFP

By  AFP

The Algerian government has banned French military planes from its airspace, the French army said on Sunday, amid a diplomatic crisis sparked by a visa row and reported critical comments from President Emmanuel Macron.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.