Alarm in Nigeria over push to execute 3,000 convicts

Nigerian Minister says state governors are contributing to congestion in prisons by not signing death warrants. 

Photo credit: File | Fotosearch
By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Rights bodies are raising the alarm over the fate of 3,008 Nigerian convicts on death row as the federal government advises state governors to sign warrants for their execution. 

