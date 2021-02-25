Alarm as ill, coughing Tanzanian minister gives press conference

Philip Mpango

Tanzania's Finance Minister Philip Mpango.

Photo credit: File | The Citizen

By  AFP

A distressing video of Tanzania's finance minister coughing and gasping as he gave a press conference to defend the state of his health, was widely condemned on Wednesday.

