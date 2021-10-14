Alarm as police respond violently to Eswatini schoolchildren’s protest

A burning barricade in Mbabane, Eswatini on June 29, 2021 during anti-King Mswati protest. Pro-democracy protests by Eswatini schoolchildren intensified this week, with reports emerging that learners were shot at by the military and police.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Pro-democracy protests by Eswatini schoolchildren intensified this week, with reports emerging that learners were shot at by the military and police.

