Al Jazeera says its chief in Sudan taken to prison

Al Jazeera journalist Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, a Sudanese national, was arrested from his home on Sunday.

Photo credit: Stan Honda | Getty Images | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The army's October 25 power grab has derailed a transition to full civilian rule, sparked international condemnation and provoked regular protests.
  • Al Jazeera has given prominent coverage to demonstrations against the October 25 power grab, but last week it also aired a detailed interview with top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Sudanese security forces have taken the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV to prison even though the prosecution ordered him freed, the broadcaster said Monday.

