Africa

Prime

After mining, Kinshasa seeks to clean up forest harvesting contracts

Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has announced an imminent purge of “doubtful contracts” in the forestry sector, promising new anxiety in an area of the economy deemed to be dominated by foreign entities.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.