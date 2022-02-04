After coup, Ecowas to deploy stabilisation force in Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau

A soldier carries a rocket launcher during the state funeral of slain Guinea-Bissau president Joao Bernardo Vieira in a cemetery in Bissau on March 10, 2009. Sustained gunfire was heard on Tuesday near the seat of government in Bissau.  

Photo credit: Seyllou | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has agreed to deploy a stabilisation force to Guinea-Bissau following the ‘failed coup attempt’ Monday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.