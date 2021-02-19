African Covid deaths top 100,000

Africa Covid-19
afri-covid
Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Africa on Thursday recorded more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, a grim milestone likely to understate the real toll, as the continent of 1.2 billion people battles a second wave of infections.

