AfricaCDC elevated to health agency of AU

John Nkengasong

John Nkengasong, Director of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gives a press conference at the Africa union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 06, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

African heads of state and government have made a historic decision to elevate Africa centres for disease control and prevention (AfricaCDC) status to an autonomous health agency of the African Union (AU).

