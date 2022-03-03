Africa sits on the fence in UN rebuke of Russia invasion of Ukraine

Seventeen African countries on Wednesday sat on the fence as the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, signalling further international pressure on Moscow.

