Africa's world-leading example on single-use plastics

straws single-use plastic

Drinking straws are an example of single-use plastics. 

Photo credit: File | Cyril Ndegeya | Nation Media Group
bird-logo

By  Nest, Bird's virtual newsroom

Bird

African countries are leading global efforts to eradicate single-use plastics, with 34 out of 54 states having passed laws proscribing disposable plastics, a Greenpeace report says.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.