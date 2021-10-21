Africa's top university to bar unvaccinated from campus

The University of Cape Town will require all staff and students to be vaccinated against Covid-19 from January.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

The University of Cape Town will require all staff and students to be vaccinated against Covid-19 from January, its council said Wednesday.

