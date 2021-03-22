Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases now over 4m: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 4.1 million as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic registered at 109,724, while 3,676,638 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

In South Africa, 52,082 have died of Covid-19, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt at 11,557 and Morocco at 8,763, according to the Africa CDC.