Africa's Covid-19 cases near 4.87 million

Covid vaccination south africa

Health care workers awaits doses to start vaccinating people with Pfizer vaccines at the Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston, South Africa, on May 17, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Michele Spatari | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Addis Ababa,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. NHIF on the spot over loss of Sh200 million

  2. PRIME Queries on role of police in enforced disappearances

  3. PRIME Mid-term break that has rattled parents

  4. Africa's Covid-19 cases near 4.87 million

  5. 'It was a war': Ethnic killings cloud Ethiopia's election buildup

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.