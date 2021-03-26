Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases near 4.16 million

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,154,938 as of Friday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 111,318, while 3,723,621 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa has lost 52,535 lives to Covid-19, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 11,768, and Morocco, at 8,788, according to the Africa CDC.

Southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by the northern Africa and eastern Africa regions.

Central Africa is the least affected African region in terms of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Five countries account for about 65 percent of all cases reported in Africa. These five African countries are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia.

According to the Africa CDC, the African continent accounts for 4.1 percent of total Covid-19 cases reported globally.