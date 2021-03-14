Forecast shows Africa set for growth with rising poverty, debt in 2021

AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina

AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina who has urged African leaders to enact "bold governance reforms to eliminate all forms of leakages in public resources".

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

Africa's economy, African Development Bank, African Economic Outlook report, AfDB president, Akinwumi Adesina

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.