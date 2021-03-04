How Africa will administer Covid-19 vaccine following months of ‘apartheid’

Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town on February 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Gianluigi Guercia | AFP
  • Delivered through the Covax Facility, Africa expects to receive 90 million doses before the end of April, setting off mass vaccination campaigns beginning this week.

African countries are scheduled to start mass roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines, following months of complaints about modern-day ‘apartheid’ on accessing pandemic fighting tools.

