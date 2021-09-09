Africa CDC slams leaders for hollow vaccine pledges

Covid vaccines in Ethiopia

A picture taken on March 7, 2021 shows a box of Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, delivered as a part of the UN-led Covax initiative, at Addis Ababa international airport, Ethiopia. 

Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • More than 40 countries are experiencing a third wave of infection and six are grappling with their fourth, even as life in many wealthy nations is returning to normal thanks to high inoculation figures.

The African Union's health watchdog accused world leaders Thursday of falling short in their pledge to share coronavirus vaccines with poorer nations, and their failure risked making the disease endemic.

