Aden Duale, Ahmednasir Abdullahi listed among most influential Somalis 

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Duale has been named among the 25 most influential Somalis in the year 2023.

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi is also listed in the January issue of Somalia monthly publication, 5 Magazine.

Duale and Ahmednasir have been listed alongside prominent Somalis, including the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Djibouti President Ismail Guelleh as well as the Prime Minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi.

Duale, a close ally of President William Ruto, was reelected MP for Garissa Township in the 2022 General Election but he resigned upon being nominated to the key portfolio in the Kenya Kwanza Cabinet.

Political career

On May 11, 2023, Duale marked yet another milestone in his illustrious political career with the launch his explosive memoirs titled For the Record: The Inside Story of Power Politics, Lawmaking and Leadership in Kenya.

The colourful book launch was graced by none other than President Ruto and top government officials.

The 25 personalities who made the list were categorised under politics, business, social, women and diaspora.

Notable personalities

“The selection of these 25 people was made by a committee of experts who analysed over 100 influential individuals,” the magazine said.

Another Kenyan of Somali descent who made list is Moalim Wali, the founder and chairman of Business Bay Square (BBS), the largest shopping centre in East and Central Africa’s located along General Waruingi Street, in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Other notable personalities listed include Ahmed Mohamud Yussuf, (CEO, Hormuud Telecommunications), Abdirashid Duale (CEO, Dahabshil) and Jibril Hassan Mohammed alias Jibril Qaareey (Chairman, Premier Bank Limited).