7 soldiers, 15 Islamist rebels killed in DR Congo clashes

DR Congo insecurity

DRC soldiers take part in a foot patrol in the village of Manzalaho near Beni. 

Photo credit: Alexis Huguet | AFP

By  AFP

Seven soldiers and 15 members of a notorious armed Islamist group have died in three days of clashes in northeastern DR Congo, the army said Tuesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.