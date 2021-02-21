7 Nigerian military personnel die in plane crash

Nigeria military plane crash

Caregivers work at the scene of an accident involving a Nigerian military aircraft which crashed killing seven occupants on board at the Airport runway near Nigeria's capital Abuja, on February 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP
By  Mohammed Momoh  &  AFP

Seven people on board a military aircraft died in a crash Sunday near Nigeria's capital Abuja, the country's air force spokesman said.

