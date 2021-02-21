7 Nigerian military personnel die in plane crash

Seven people on board a military aircraft died in a crash Sunday near Nigeria's capital Abuja, the country's air force spokesman said.

The cause of the accident is still unknown but officials said the pilot had reported an engine failure.

"A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure," spokesman Ibikunle Daramola said in a statement.

"Sadly, all seven personnel on board died in the crash," he added.

Engine failure

The pilot of the Intelligence Reconnaissance Aircraft complained of engine failure moments after departing for Minna, the capital of Niger State, and was advised to return to the Abuja airport immediately.

Reports indicated that the plane belonging to the Nigerian Air Force departed at 10.33 UTC with two crew members and other people.

The engine failure was reported at about 10.39 UTC and the aircraft crashed-landed on the final approach path of the Abuja runway 22 at 10.48 UTC.

A farmer who witnessed the crash said the pilot tried to maintain balance but it hit a tree very near the stream in Bassa village.

Via Twitter on Sunday, Aviation minister Sirika Hadi said the aircraft crashed short of the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm and wait for the outcome of investigations by the military, while we pray for the departed soul, if any,” the minister said.

Mr James Odaudu, the director of Press and Public Affairs at the Federal Ministry of Aviation, also confirmed the crash.

A rescue team is pictured at the scene of the crash of a military place in Abuja, Nigeria, on February 21, 2021.

Photo credit: National Emergency Management Agency

Investigation launched

Security personnel sealed off the scene and recovered the black box and the cockpit recorder.

Personnel of the fire service Firemen at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) put out the fire that resulted from the crash while officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) recovered the bodies.

Video posted to social media showed water cannon being used to extinguish the flames at the scene, while a large number of onlookers crowded around.

Mr Daramola said that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the crash.

“While urging the public to remain calm and await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased," he said.

Buhari's message

A team of investigators from the Accident Investigation Bureau of Nigerian (AIB-N) launched the probe.

President Muhammadu Buhari said he was “deeply saddened” by the crash and joined the military and Nigerians in mourning “dedicated and courageous personnel who died in the line of duty”.