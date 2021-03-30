45 people died in stampede to view Magufuli's body, Tanzania police say

John Magufuli

The military procession carrying the casket of the late former Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

Photo credit: PSCU
It is now official. The stampede that occurred at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam during the public viewing of late President John Magufuli’s body claimed 45 lives.

