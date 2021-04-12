34 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Djibouti

Tunisia's coastguards retrieve the bodies of 20 migrants who died after their boat capsized on December 24, 2020 at the port of Sfax in central Tunisia . Thirty-four migrants have today drowned after their boat capsized off the coast of Djibouti, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said, the second such accident in just over a month.

Photo credit: Houssem Zouari | AFP

By  AFP

Thirty-four migrants have drowned after their boat capsized off the coast of Djibouti, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said, the second such accident in just over a month.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Tshisekedi names new cabinet 

  2. Covid-19: Twenty succumb to virus as 486 test positive

  3. Chief Kadhi announces start of Ramadhan

  4. Mogadishu police boss sacked

  5. Justice Chitembwe defends 2017 release of defilement convict

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.