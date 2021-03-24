33 killed in DR Congo crackdown on rebels

DR Congo

A soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) is seen in their military base outside Oicha. 

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  AFP

Twenty-seven rebels, five civilians and a soldier have died in a two-day military operation against a notorious armed group in eastern DR Congo, the army said on Tuesday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.