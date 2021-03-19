30 dead in clashes between troops and militia in east DR Congo

DR Congo

A soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) is seen in their military base outside Oicha. 

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  AFP

Thirty people, including 11 civilians, have died in two days of fighting between government forces and a militia in the eastern DR Congo province of Ituri, the army said Thursday.

