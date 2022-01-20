20 killed in stampede at religious gathering in Liberia

At least 20 people were on Wednesday killed in a stampede during a Christian prayer meeting in Liberia.

The incident in Liberia’s capital Monrovia reportedly happened after armed robbers stormed a football pitch where the crusade was ongoing on Wednesday night. The robbers had attempted to make away with church offerings.

The two-day prayer session was organised by a popular Liberian preacher Apostle Abraham Kromah. The event hosted in a football pitch in New Kru Town, attracted thousands of worshippers.

Sources say the alleged robbers attacked worshipers with knives.

President George Weah has declared a three-day national mourning and ordered an investigation into the incident. The president will visit the scene of the incident.

Liberia police, who are investigating the incident, said that they are yet to ascertain the exact number of casualties. However, sources say at least 29 people have died so far, with several others injured.

Apostle Kromah is one of the most influential pastors in Liberia. His church, the Word of Life Outreach International, is popular among locals who believe in his extraordinary healing powers.