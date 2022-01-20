20 killed in stampede at religious gathering in Liberia

Crime scene

At least 20 people were killed in a stampede during a Christian prayer meeting in Liberia.  

Photo credit: File
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

