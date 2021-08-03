17 killed, houses burnt in northern Nigeria bandit attacks

Plateau State in Nigeria

A member of the security forces in an armoured personnel carrier as it drives through a section of Plateau State in Nigeria. Bandits have killed at least 17 people and burnt 85 buildings in recent attacks in Bassa and Riyom, Plateau State in north central Nigeria.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja

