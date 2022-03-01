16 ADF terrorists ‘killed in eastern DRC’

Monusco DRC

A picture taken on November 13, 2018, shows Tanzanian soldiers from the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Monusco) patrolling against Ugandan Allied Democratic Force (ADF) rebels in Beni.

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Originally from and based in western Uganda, ADF is an Islamist rebel group in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
  • The group was formed in the 1990s with the goal of overthrowing the Ugandan government led by Yoweri Museveni.

Congolese and Ugandan armies say their operation against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist group, is bearing fruit in in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.