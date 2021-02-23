15 UN peacekeepers from Tigray refuse to return to Ethiopia

Ethiopian peacekeepers. Some of the Ethiopian UN peacekeepers refused to return to Ethiopia from South Sudan during a routine rotation exercise. 

By  AFP

Fifteen members of a contingent of Ethiopian peacekeepers in South Sudan, originally from the Tigray region, refused to return to Ethiopia Monday, the UN said, citing their right to seek asylum if they fear for their lives.

