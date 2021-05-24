DRC official says 15 dead after Nyiragongo volcano eruption

Debris engulfs buildings in Bushara village

Debris engulfs buildings in Bushara village, Nyiragongo, near Goma, on May 23, 2021 after a volcanic eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. At least 15 people have been killed after the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano, officials said.

Photo credit: Justin Katumwa | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Kinshasa

