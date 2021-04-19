144 Nigerian police officers arrive to boost security in Somalia

Somali soldiers

Somali soldiersstand near a wreckage on February 27, 2016, following blasts in the capital, Mogadishu.

Photo credit: Mohamed Abdiwahab | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Mogadishu,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ‘Black beauty’? Thanks, but I prefer my looks unqualified

  2. Ewaso Ng’iro stares at grim reality of drying up

  3. Cuba gets new leader as last Castro retires

  4. Kibwana changes tune on law reforms

  5. Report: France was 'blind' to Rwanda genocide

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.