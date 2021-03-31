13 dead in DR Congo clashes between rival communities

The violence erupted in Kasai province, an area that has often seen tensions spark between local ethnic communities.

At least 13 people were killed in clashes involving machetes between two rival communities in the centre of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local government officials said on Tuesday.

