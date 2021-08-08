10 bodies found in mass grave in NW Libya

Libya mass graves

Libyan experts search for human remains during the exhumation of mass graves in Tarhuna, southeast of the capital, Tripoli, on June 23, 2020. Ten bodies were found.

Photo credit: Mahmud Turkia | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Tripoli,

