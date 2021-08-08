10 bodies found in mass grave in NW Libya

Tripoli,

Libyan authorities on Sunday recovered 10 unidentified bodies from a newly discovered mass grave in the northwestern city of Tarhuna.

Located some 90 km south of the capital Tripoli, Tarhuna was once the eastern-based army's main military operation center during the war against the former UN-backed government in and around Tripoli.

"The teams today recovered 10 unidentified bodies after continuous search in Tarhuna," said the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons, adding that search is underway for more mass graves in the city.

A few days ago, the authority said it recovered 12 unidentified bodies from two mass graves in the city.

Since the beginning of the search in June 2020, 30 mass graves have been discovered and 139 unidentified bodies recovered.